Big Bear Fourth of July fireworks show to proceed despite concerns over bald eaglets

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A Fourth of July fireworks show is set to be held as scheduled in Big Bear despite concerns from thousands of people who signed a petition saying the fireworks could have potentially harmful effects on the area's beloved resident bald eagles.

Supporters of the famous Big Bear eagle family created a petition urging Visit Big Bear to "delay or ban the annual 4th of July fireworks show." The creators of the petition say this is for the safety of Jackie and Shadow's eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, who fledged in early June.

The petition was created on June 24 and has garnered over 30,000 signatures.

It reads, in part: "Eagles do not naturally fly after dark unless they are threatened or disturbed. The loud and frightening explosions of fireworks can spook them, causing them to flee their nests, potentially into situations fraught with danger."

Despite the petition, Visit Big Bear announced that it will be moving forward with the 2025 fireworks show.

"Visit Big Bear is deeply committed to balancing the needs of our local community with those of our natural environment," said Travis Scott, CEO of Visit Big Bear. "As stewards of one of California's most cherished outdoor destinations, we recognize that protecting our forest friends and wildlife habitats is as important as sustaining our local economy and traditions. Visit Big Bear strives to honor both."

In its announcement, Visit Big Bear claimed that the event provides a "sanctioned celebration" that limits the use of amateur fireworks, which are illegal in the Big Bear Valley.

Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), the nonprofit that runs the Big Bear eagle nest cam livestream, expressed its disappointment over Visit Big Bear's decision in a statement on social media.

"We have tried speaking with [ Visit Big Bear ] , all but begging, showing documented proof of Jackie and Shadow leaving the area for days, explaining how fireworks do major damage, not just to birds and wildlife, but to the lake with pollution, the ducks and their babies, the overall environment and humans breathing the air polluted by the event, as well as pets and PTSD humans," said FOBBV.

Visit Big Bear claims that the organizations that produce the fireworks show are "committed to immediate and extensive clean-up efforts following the show to mitigate debris that may land in our beautiful lake."

FOBBV says that it gave a presentation on the effects of firework shows on local wildlife to the directors of Visit Big Bear in 2023, but it claims the organization is only committed to conservation when it's "convenient or popular."

"We understand that not everyone will agree with this decision," Scott said. "But we hope people see the totality of our efforts: we're honoring tradition while evolving our practices. We're prioritizing long-term partnerships with science-based programming, and we remain open to change. Our eagles are a source of joy, pride, and identity here in Big Bear-and our commitment to their future is unwavering."

Visit Big Bear says the fireworks show will continue as planned at 8:45 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks display will be launched over the water and will last for under 30 minutes.

