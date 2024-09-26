WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bodycam video shows Irvine officer shoot, kill man who fatally stabbed mother, police say

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, September 26, 2024 12:16AM
Video shows Irvine police shooting man who fatally stabbed his mother
Dramatic body camera videos show Irvine police shooting and killing an armed man in the moments after he fatally stabbed his mother on a sidewalk, authorities said.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic body camera videos show Irvine police shoot and kill an armed man moments after he fatally stabbed his mother on a sidewalk, authorities said.

Paul Montazer, 37, was actively stabbing his mother in the head and neck on the sidewalk outside her home when officers arrived.

An officer can be heard shouting "Back up! Get away from her now. Drop the knife."

As the suspect appears to get up and run toward the officer, they open fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, as was his mother, identified as 72-year-old Parvin Montazer of Irvine.

As Irvine officers arrived they say they saw a man stabbing a woman in front of a home. They shot and killed the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW