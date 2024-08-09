WATCH LIVE

Irvine police shoot, kill man as he was fatally stabbing female family member

David González Image
ByDavid González KABC logo
Friday, August 9, 2024 1:14AM
Irvine police fatally shoot man as he was stabbing woman to death
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine officers shot and killed a man as he was stabbing a woman to death in a quiet residential neighborhood on Thursday, officials say.

The incident unfolded just before 3 p.m. in the area of Green Tree and Coral Tree lanes as police were called to the area on a report of a man attacking a woman.

When officers arrived, they saw a man actively attacking a woman with a knife outside a home, according to a police spokesman.

Officers shot the man.

Both the suspect and victim were declared dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect and victim may be related.

"This is a tragic incident," said Kyle Oldoerp, spokesman for Irvine police. "And the information that we have preliminarily is that they were family members."

It was the second deadly officer-involved shooting this week in Irvine, a rare occurrence in a city often ranked among the safest in the country for its size.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

