Both sides of 110 Freeway in South L.A. closed after deadly tanker truck crash

Both sides of the 110 Freeway near Manchester Boulevard in South L.A. are shut down following a deadly tanker truck crash overnight.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- One person was killed and two others injured in the rollover crash of a tanker trunk on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway at Manchester Boulevard that spilled 500 to 1,000 gallons of aviation fuel onto the roadway, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday.

The crash was reported at 10:55 p.m. Saturday and responding personnel found one person dead under the tanker truck, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The driver of the tanker truck was reportedly transported to the hospital by private vehicle and had no contact with LAFD responders, she added. A 30-year-old woman was transported by paramedics to a hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters used a redwood plug to stop a leak in the tanker, where an estimated 8,000 gallons of aviation fuel remained, Stewart said.

LAFD crews were assisting CalTrans with laying down an absorbent to control and mitigate the spilled fuel, authorities said.

Once that process is complete, Stewart said the tanker truck owner will handle off-loading the fuel while LAFD provides safety oversight. Firefighters will also assist the L.A. County Medical Examiner in extricating the victim from the vehicle, which may require up righting the truck, she added.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the northbound 110 at Manchester for an unknown duration and motorists were advised to seek alternate routes for the north and southbound lanes between Slauson and Rosecrans avenues while the cleanup effort continues.