Boxing star Ryan Garcia charged with vandalism after arrest at hotel in Beverly Hills

Garcia, 25, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. after a driver who dropped him off at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills phoned police, according to police.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Boxing star Ryan Garcia was charged Thursday after he was accused of vandalizing a Beverly Hills hotel last month and causing hundreds of dollars' worth of damage.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Garcia has been charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism of $400 or more in damage or destruction of property.

The 25-year-old was arrested on June 8 after allegedly vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The hotel estimated about $15,000 worth of damage, ESPN reported at the time.

"While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community," said L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable."

A second person, identified by the district attorney's office as Celeste Cardio, was also arrested after the incident. Her case, however, was declined to be prosecuted due to "insufficient evidence," the DA's office said.

In a statement obtained by Eyewitness News the day after his arrest, Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez, said this came during "an extraordinarily challenging time for Ryan, as he has been grappling with devastating news regarding his mother's health."

Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Garcia is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 7. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.