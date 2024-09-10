Closing arguments begin in trial over killing of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer in Hancock Park

Closing arguments have begun in the trial against a man accused of fatally stabbing UCLA student Brianna Kupfer at a Hancock Park store in 2022.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family and loved ones of Brianna Kupfer were among those who filled a courtroom for closing arguments in the murder trial against now 34-year-old Shawn Laval Smith.

"He used her kindness against her," said Habib Balian, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney. "He then slayed her... When he was close and he was safe and her guard was down...left her bloody on the floor."

The prosecution persuaded the jury to find Smith guilty of first degree murder, arguing that he premeditated killing the 24-year-old UCLA student. Kupfer was working alone in a furniture store on La Brea Avenue in Hancock Park in January 2022. She was later found stabbed to death inside the store.

"With this filet knife, penetrated her body - punctured lung, punctured stomach, punctured liver," said Balian.

Balian said recordings left behind by Smith, which included audio of Kupfer's killing, show Smith was motivated by a desire to kill women.

Prosecutors played audio of the UCLA student's final moments in the store, allegedly recorded by her killer.

On Monday, the defense did not argue Smith was innocent. His attorney stressed some of the recordings from about two weeks before Kupfer's killing showed rants against men and women - not a motive.

"The dude was expressing his tantrum to himself, it sounds like he was blowing off steam, probably because he was pissed off about something in that moment. Who the hell knows what it was?" said Rober Haberer, Smith's defense attorney.

The defense also challenged a first degree murder charge, arguing the killing was not premeditated.

"The decisions to attack Brianna Kupfer happened in an instant. To say that the perpetrator engaged in something like reflective contemplation is ludicrous," said Haberer.

Over course of the trial, several witnesses took the stand, including responding police officers. The prosecution also pointed out Smith's DNA was found on the handle of a knife with Kupfer's blood, the sheath that covered it, and the audio recorder.

If convicted on all counts, Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.