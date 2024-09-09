Bridge Fire in Angeles National Forest continues to burn out of control

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- The so-called Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest continued to burn out of control on Monday, charring over 1,200 acres since it erupted Sunday.

The wildfire was reported around 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the area near East Fork Road in San Gabriel Canyon. An evacuation order was issued for the East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort, which includes a cafe, mobile home park and campground.

Road closures include:



Highway 39 at the mouth of the canyon

East Fork Road

Glendora Mountain Road

Glendora Ridge Road

Fire conditions remain dangerous in Southern California amid a heat wave that is setting daily temperature records in many communities. But some monsoonal moisture in the air was also creating clouds and thunderstorms, increasing the possibility of lightning strikes that could spark new blazes.

Air quality in the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire, due to the Bridge Fire and the nearby Line Fire, was labeled as "unhealthy." Residents were urged to stay indoors or wear a mask when outdoors.

The 1,255-acre fire remains at 0% containment. The cause is under investigation.