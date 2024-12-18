Brother of slain Woodland Hills doctor speaks out

The brother of a Woodland Hills doctor killed in an ambush shooting is seeking justice.

The brother of a Woodland Hills doctor killed in an ambush shooting is seeking justice.

The brother of a Woodland Hills doctor killed in an ambush shooting is seeking justice.

The brother of a Woodland Hills doctor killed in an ambush shooting is seeking justice.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Alireza Mirshojae has wondered for nearly four months who could have killed his older brother.

"It's very safe to say Hamid was the biggest part of my life, and he was the heaviest and strongest anchor in our family," Alireza said about his brother, Dr. Hamid Mirshojae.

Hamid Mirshojae, 61, was gunned down in August outside his Woodland Hills medical clinic in what police said was an ambush attack.

On Tuesday, Hamid Mirshojae's former wife made her first court appearance days after she and three other suspects were arrested in connection with the murder. Ahang Mirshojae, 53, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband for financial gain.

Woodland Hills doctor's ex-wife appears in court on murder charge

The ex-wife of a doctor who was shot and killed outside his medical clinic in Woodland Hills made her first appearance in court, one day after she was charged with murder in connection with his death.

"This was a complete shock for all of us - me, my family and obviously my brother's children," Alireza told Eyewitness News.

Alireza says justice to him is having those involved in his brother's murder get life in prison. He says he trusts the legal process and wants to wait and see how it plays out in court.

Also charged in the case are Evan Hardman, 41, Sarallah Jawed, 26, and Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40.

Hardman, who was arrested in Houston, is accused of pulling the trigger. Jawed allegedly drove Hardman out of the state after the murder and Sweeting is accused of driving Hardman to and from the shooting.

Ahang Mirshojae and her co-defendants are expected to be tried together.

"I can't say that she's done it or not, but we have to wait to see what happens," Alireza said.

"The sadness here is that my nephews and nieces, they lost their father and I hope they can handle this," Alireza added.

As Dr. Hamid Mirshojae's family waits for justice, Alireza says he has no choice but to be strong especially as their father battles pancreatic cancer.

"He said that Hamid gave his life for me," Alireza said. "That's very sad."