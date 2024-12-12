Police investigating Calabasas home linked to ex-wife of murdered Woodland Hills doctor

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were spotted at a home in Calabasas Thursday that's linked to the ex-wife of a Woodland Hills doctor who was killed nearly four months ago.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured several officers going in and out of the home on Newcastle Lane.

The address of the home comes back to the ex-wife of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who was fatally shot in August in Woodland Hills.

It's unclear what police were doing at the property.

Mirshojae, 61, was ambushed and fatally shot by a single gunman after leaving his medical practice in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard on Aug. 23, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooter then fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle, police said. Police and paramedics were called to the clinic and found Mirshojae in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested Evan Hardman, 41, of Tomball, Texas, and Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, of Reseda in connection with the shooting.

Hardman was taken into custody in the greater Houston area and Sweeting was apprehended in the San Fernando Valley, police said. Both were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Eyewitness News has learned the two suspects have lengthy criminal records. Documents requesting a restraining order show Hardman was accused of threatening a woman, allegedly telling her "You'll be dead by the end of the day."

Although Hardman was most recently living in Texas, the court records indicate previous cases and arrests in the San Fernando Valley.

LAPD said its investigators worked closely with the FBI in L.A. and Houston. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the killing was urged to call the LAPD's Valley Homicide unit at (818) 374-9550.