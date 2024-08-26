Investigators say doctor was targeted in fatal shooting at Woodland Hills clinic

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former patients are remembering a doctor who was gunned down at his Woodland Hills clinic as investigators are providing new details about the shooting.

Los Angeles police now say Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, 61, was specifically targeted in the attack and was not the victim of a random shooting.

Mirshojae was gunned down Friday night in the parking lot of the urgent care clinic where he practiced. The suspect approached the doctor as he was walking toward his SUV in the parking lot of Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care on Topanga Canyon Boulevard and shot him, police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 6:12 p.m. and found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced Mirshojae dead at the scene.

The exact motive remains under investigation. While police believe there was just one suspect involved, a description of that individual has not been released.

Former patients praised Mirshojae as a kind and caring practitioner and they can't understand why anyone would wish him harm.

"I was ill after I came back from Brazil where my son had lived. And he was so kind and loving and understanding," said former patient Cherilyn Bacon.

"I'm so grateful for the comfort that he gave me during this time. I'm just so sad for his loss. He was a wonderful, wonderful doctor."

There's now a security guard patrolling the clinic property.

Some employees at neighboring clinics remember Dr. Mishojae as a kind person who didn't deserve what happened to him.

"It's just mind-blowing," said Sarah Kay of Woodland Hills. "You know of all people, why someone who wants to help others? It's really sad and my regards goes out to their family."

Anyone with information about the killing was urged to call the LAPD's Topanga station at (818) 756-4800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to (877) 527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.