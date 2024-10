Brush fire breaks out in Hacienda Heights amid red-flag conditions

A new brush fire broke out in Hacienda Heights Friday afternoon amid threatening red flag conditions.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A new brush fire broke out in Hacienda Heights Friday afternoon amid threatening red-flag conditions.

The Schabarum Fire was reported around 2:50 p.m. near the 17200 block of east Colima Road in Hacienda Heights.

It is currently burning around 5 acres. The fire is moving towards homes near Rowland Heights, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department has crews on the ground and air resources trying to mitigate the fire.