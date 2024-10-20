Brush fires break out in Agoura Hills, Jurupa Valley

Two brush fires erupted in Agoura Hills and Jurupa Valley Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that erupted in Agoura Hills amid an ongoing red-flag warning.

The Ramirez Fire was reported around 3:46 p.m. near Agoura Road and the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills on Ladyface Mountain.

The fire was initially burning 3-5 acres at 4:30 p.m. and was moving downhill. The Los Angeles County Fire department had crews on the ground and air resources attacking flames from above.

Forward progress of the Ramirez Fire was stopped at around 5:20 p.m.

Another fire, dubbed the Pedley Fire, erupted in Jurupa Valley around 2:26 p.m., fire officials said.

The vegetation fire broke out near Pedley Road and Ben Nevis Boulevard and was reportedly burning 12 acres.

At around 4:10 p.m., the forward rate of spread was stopped.

This comes after two fires erupted in the LA and Riverside counties Friday afternoon.