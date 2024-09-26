Burglars slam pickup truck into Sunland liquor store, make off with top-shelf bottles, video shows

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows a pair of burglars slamming a pickup truck into a San Fernando Valley liquor store before stealing several bottles of top-shelf liquor, police said.
The dramatic break-in occurred about shortly before 4 a.m. at Liquor Market on Foothill Boulevard, near Oro Vista Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Footage recorded by a camera mounted inside the small business shows the truck backing into the store's entrance. Two people in hooded sweatshirts and masks then enter store and begin removing high-end bottles from the shelves.
The total value of the stolen merchandise was not immediately known.
The suspects fled and remained at large.