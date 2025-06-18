California Congress members concerned about 'poor conditions' inside Adelanto ICE facility

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California Democratic lawmakers visited the Adelanto ICE Processing Center for a nearly two-hour inspection on Tuesday. They say they're concerned about poor conditions for the detainees.

The Congress members said they spoke with detainees who described poor living conditions inside.

Congresswoman Judy Chu visited for a second time on Tuesday after she was initially denied access inside the Adelanto ICE facility. On Tuesday, she and her colleagues viewed the medical facility, the kitchen, and the cells of some of the detainees.

"Those that were being detained right in the cells, who said they did not have a change of clothes for 10 days, not a change of underwear, and they had the same towel they had to wash over and over again," Chu said.

The privately run facility currently houses 1,200 men and women and is operated by the GEO Group as an ICE detention facility.

"Just a few years ago, had conditions so deplorable that the federal courts essentially shut them down," said Rep. Linda Sánchez.

At a press conference following the tour, family members spoke out about the workplace raids that led to their loved ones' arrests.

One raid happened at the Ambience Clothing warehouse in Los Angeles, and another happened at a carwash in Orange County.

"I can assure you guys that he's not a threat to the country, or to the community, or anyone around him," said Lucero Garcia, whose uncle was detained. "He's not a criminal."

"Text message saying 'ICE is at work. Please don't call me,'" said Carlos, whose father was detained. "In that moment, I knew that everything would change."

Carlos, who didn't want to share his last name, said he has spoken to his father since he was detained, but was unaware of the conditions.

"Even being in here at this facility, he is still looking out for us by not really going into details," Carlos said. "So, hearing the details, it breaks my heart, it really does, because he clearly doesn't want us to worry about him."

Eyewitness News reached out to the GEO Group for a response to what the congressmembers are calling poor conditions inside the facility.

"In all instances, our support services are monitored by ICE and other organizations within the Department of Homeland Security to ensure strict compliance with ICE detention standards," their statement read in part.