A beloved great aunt and a friendly face in Malibu: Family, friends remember those killed in fires

Family members continue to identify the residents who were killed in the Southern California wildfires as the death toll rises to 25.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The death toll in the Southern California wildfires rose to 25 on Tuesday, and heartbroken family members are trying hard to stay strong to honor their loved ones who were killed - as difficult as it may be.

Amid the charred homes and half-standing chimneys in Altadena, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the medical examiner's office were spotted at a home on West Mariposa Street where 86-year-old Miva Friedli lived. Authorities haven't officially confirmed her death, but family members told ABC7 it was Friedli.

Eyewitness News had just interviewed April Howell - Friedli's niece - about 30 minutes before the discovery.

She described her great aunt as "spicy" and someone who adored her family, her space and her home. Friedli's family had reported her missing after the Eaton Fire ripped through her neighborhood last week.

"We have a huge, huge family and she's just one of the staples as one of our older aunts," said Howell. "The family had come back to try to get her, but I've seen the videos. Both sides of the street are on fire, things are exploding everywhere, and there was just no way to get through."

Over in Malibu, friends are mourning the loss of 55-year-old Randall "Randy" Miod, who was killed in the Palisades Fire, according to his family.

Last February, ABC7 interviewed Miod when a massive boulder nearly crushed his house along Pacific Coast Highway -- the same house his family said he tried to defend with a garden hose when the fire tore into Malibu.

"Any kind of catastrophe, Randy always stayed behind 90% of the time," said Miod's friend Scott Kodrik. "I'd even say 99% of the time to defend that place."

Kodrik said Miod was one of his best friends.

A popular face throughout Malibu, Miod surfed when he wasn't working in restaurants to pay the bills.

"We all called him 'Craw' or 'Crawdaddy,'" said Kodrik. "His house, he called it the 'Crab Shack.' I don't think there's a single person in Malibu who doesn't know who he is or if they don't, they've certainly seen him."

