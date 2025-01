Here's a list of verified GoFundMe accounts to help victims of the Southern California fires

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There are many GoFundMe accounts popping up related to the Southern California wildfires, like the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Here's the list of officially verified GoFundMe accounts established to help those impacted by the wildfires.

The fundraising platform said its Trust and Safety team rounded up the list and will continue to update it with more accounts as they become verified.