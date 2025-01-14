ABC's Zohreen Shah loses recently-purchased home in Palisades Fire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC Los Angeles correspondent Zohreen Shah opened up about losing her home in the Palisades Fire - a home she and her husband recently purchased.

"It was perfect. It was magical. We dreamed of retiring in that same home," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday morning, saying they had just closed a deal on the home on Christmas Eve.

"My loss does not compare to other folks," she said. "We didn't have a lifetime of belongings in this home. We did not have a lifetime of memories in this home, but my husband spent six years looking for the perfect home in Malibu. We finally found it and we were so excited. This home was a dream. It was magical."

Shah said over the years, she saved enough for 20% of the down payment.

"As a reporter, we go to a lot of fires. I always wondered if this would happen to me," she said, adding that her husband was inconsolable.

