LA DA vows to go after looters, defrauders and scammers amid wildfires: 'You will be punished'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of people have been arrested in the wake of the Southern California wildfires, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is vowing to go after criminals taking advantage of victims.

During an interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Hochman called the recent crimes near fire zones "despicable."

"People like my sister lost her home in Pacific Palisades, and thousands of people have lost their home, and yet there are criminals who look at this as an opportunity to exploit the most vulnerable people in their lowest moments," he said.

On Monday, Hochman announced charges against 10 people in wildfire-related crimes.

Nine suspects are facing felony charges in connection with residential burglaries in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, and another person has been charged with arson for intentionally starting a fire in Azusa.

"Two of these people are looking at life in prison because they are three-strikers," said Hochman. "Another person is looking at 22 years in prison as a second-striker. The arsonist is looking at up to nine years."

According to a press release from the DA office's, last Wednesday, Damari Bell, 21, and Martrell Peoples, 22, burglarized at a home in the Mandeville Canyon.

The following day, the DA's office said 27-year-old Travon Coleman allegedly attempted to evade police and crashed at the intersection of Figueroa and 5th streets, hitting a car and injuring the driver.

After the crash, Coleman allegedly fled on foot but was ultimately detained.

In addition, 39-year-old Jose Gerardo Escobar is accused of attempting to light a large tree that had fallen on fire in Azusa. He's facing one count each of felony arson; arson during a state of emergency; and attempted arson.

"We're going to throw the book at these looters, these defrauders, these scammers, and this is the warning shot," said Hochman, who also addressed possible undocumented criminals.

"If someone commits a crime in Los Angeles County, especially during these fires, they will be held fully accountable," said Hochman. "What happens to their immigration status afterwards will be a separate discussion, but the message is not just to anyone out there who might be documented or undocumented, it's to any potential criminal out there."

As thousands of displaced families look for a place to stay, the state issued a series of protections, including one against price gouging.

During a press conference Saturday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office has received reports of hotels, rental properties, and other businesses charging too much for goods and services.

"We should not be engaged in price gouging, whether it's groceries or rent," he said. "We are very serious about this, and the governor's office, on ensuring that there is no price gouging and that anyone engaged in it is held accountable."

Under California law, during an emergency, businesses are only allowed to increase prices by up to 10%. Violators can receive up to a year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

For most of us, price gouging protections will remain in place for 30 days, but for contractor-related services, they can last for as long as six months.

"Bottom line, be on the lookout for illegally jacked up prices," said Bonta. "If you see something, if you know someone who's been the victim of price gouging, please report it to local authorities or my office right away."

