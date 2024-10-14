Campus garden for veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus offers healing both inside and out

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many people find purpose and calmness through gardening.

It's why some veterans are turning to the hobby to improve both their physical and mental health.

UCLA has teamed up with the Department of Veterans Affairs to revive what's known as the Veteran's Garden, which UCLA officials say can grow food for about 1,200 vets. The 15-acre plot of cultivated soil has become a sanctuary.

"This place is great for peace and nourishing my body, so it's like my healing serenity spot," said Air Force veteran Cyntrea Cotton.

Cotton comes to the garden to get her fresh produce, such as collard greens, tomatoes, and chamomile and spearmint for her morning tea.

She's already seeing a difference in her body.

"Before I came to Veteran's Garden, I was on all kinds of medications; high blood pressure, stomach issues, and like I said, PTSD dealing with the thing that I've seen, so all of this is healing in one," said Cotton.

Veterans said the garden is nourishing their bodies along with their minds and souls.

For Navy veteran Greg Claghorne, getting his hands dirty, planting seeds and harvesting has been a form of medicine all on its own.

"I had some challenges with some PTSD, but this allows you to get out of your head, give back and share with your fellow servicemen," he aid.

VA staff and volunteers along with UCLA health staff, veterans and students have worked to revive the garden by growing fresh vegetables, fruits and flowers.

They hope to be a model across the nation.

For more information, on the UCLA Veteran's Garden, click here.