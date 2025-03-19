Franklin Fire victims say they need FEMA assistance but are told they don't qualify

Victims of the Eaton and Palisades fires continue to get help from FEMA, but not people who lost homes in the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

Victims of both the Eaton and Palisades fires continue to get help from FEMA, but for people who have lost homes in other fires, it's a different story.

The Franklin Fire burned in Malibu back in December. Some residents call it the forgotten fire.

"We're not able to get the same resources that other people are being provided," said Michelle Geffen, who lost everything in that fire.

The Franklin Fire burned 4,000 acres and damaged or destroyed 48 structures. Geffen says unlike the Palisades or Eaton fires, they don't qualify for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA sent ABC7 a statement, which says in part: "FEMA assistance is only available for disasters that receive a federal declaration... Unfortunately, since the Franklin Fire happened in December and was not part of this declaration, those affected are not eligible for FEMA assistance."

But Geffen says the Franklin Fire occurred very close to the Palisades fire area, and the two should be combined.

"The fire that happened in Malibu in December created a burn scar. So the Franklin Fire created this burn scar and acted as a natural break to the Palisades Fire... and it prevented (it) from sweeping, you know, through the entire 21 miles of Malibu and into Ventura," she added.

FEMA has combined disasters before. Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, which occurred a month apart, are part of the same order.

However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom first needs to issue an executive order declaring it a disaster zone.

Several legislators sent a letter to the governor saying for a fair and equitable recovery, the Franklin Fire should be added to the existing order that covers the Palisades Fire.

Geffen said she is still hopeful.

"For now, all I can focus on is the immediate need. We need assistance, we need help. I want to be there emotionally for my community. I want to be there fighting for my community however I can," she said.

ABC7 contacted Gov. Newsom's office, but so far has not received a comment on whether the Franklin Fire will be added to the emergency order.