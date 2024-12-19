Franklin Fire in Malibu 100% contained after burning more than 4k acres, destroying 20 structures

Despite the return of Santa Ana winds, the Franklin Fire in Malibu is now fully contained after burning 4,037 acres.

Despite the return of Santa Ana winds, the Franklin Fire in Malibu is now fully contained after burning 4,037 acres.

Despite the return of Santa Ana winds, the Franklin Fire in Malibu is now fully contained after burning 4,037 acres.

Despite the return of Santa Ana winds, the Franklin Fire in Malibu is now fully contained after burning 4,037 acres.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were able to prevent the Franklin Fire in Malibu from spreading despite the return of Santa Ana winds, with the blaze remaining at 4,037 acres and containment increasing to 100% Thursday.

The updated numbers were positive signs from the fire lines, where crews again had to cope with sustained winds and gusts of 30 to 50 mph, coupled with low humidity.

A red flag warning of critical fire danger was scheduled to be in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday, but the winds died down earlier than expected, and the National Weather Service lifted the red flag warning shortly after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, firefighters concentrated on strengthening control lines in steep, rugged terrain, mop-up and patrol around structures and stabilizing fire lines to prevent erosion, according to Cal Fire.

A Local Assistance Center was opened at Malibu City Hall Tuesday, providing residents with information and available resources for fire recovery.

The city will hold a town hall/community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the City Hall council chamber, 23285 Stuart Ranch Road, to discuss recovery resources and updates on schools, road access, utilities and rebuilding efforts.

Utility officials were monitoring circuits in the Malibu area for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Southern California Edison issued a PSPS monitoring notice for circuits including Cuthbert, Maguire, Merlin and Serra, due to high winds expected through Wednesday evening.

As of Wednesday afternoon, fewer than 1,000 SCE customers throughout Los Angeles County had their power cut through the program, including some in the Malibu fire area.

All evacuation orders and warnings that had been issued due to the fire have been lifted. At the height of the fire, roughly 20,000 people were under either evacuation orders or warnings.

Teams have completed the damage inspections, and reported 20 structures destroyed and 28 structures damaged, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze began shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 9 in a Malibu Canyon area where a high volume of dry brush contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

It erupted in the midst of a rare "particularly dangerous situation" and a red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service in response to strong wind gusts and dramatically dry conditions. The cause was still under investigation.

Officials said residents affected by the fire can receive assistance by calling 800-675-5799.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger signed a local declaration of emergency in response to the fire early last week. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the firefight.

More information about the Franklin Fire is posted at malibucity.org/franklinfire.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

