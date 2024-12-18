Sherman Oaks carport fire damages several vehicles; 2 other fires reported in area

The carport fire was one of three such fires that burned overnight, forcing fire crews to scramble to extinguish them.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple vehicles were damaged late Tuesday night when a fierce fire broke out at an apartment complex in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters responded to the complex at 4721 Kester Ave. around 10:30 p.m.

The fire, which erupted in the carport area of the building, damaged several vehicles and the windows at two units before firefighters arrived.

The Department of Water and Power was notified regarding damage that the electrical panels for the two exposed buildings sustained, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.