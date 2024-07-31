Residents at Cecil Hotel's affordable housing complex demand better living conditions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tenants living at the Cecil Hotel are demanding better living conditions.

Residents marched to L.A. City Hall Tuesday to urge the City Council to address the building's unsanitary conditions that they say have led to mold issues, unresolved maintenance issues and even a roach infestation.

"I bought eight roach motels, they're all full to the max. Eight boxes in one little small room," one resident said. "So that's like thousands of insects, but those roach boxes are the only way that I can keep insects from crawling on me while I sleep."

They also say there are access problems for disabled residents.

The building has served as an affordable housing complex for the homeless since late 2021.

The 600-unit building has been up for sale since March and is seeking a buyer who is committed to keeping the affordable housing units.

Once a luxury hotel that was built 100 years ago, the Cecil Hotel fell into steep decline following its history of mysterious deaths and murder scenes.

It has also been home to at least two serial killers, including Richard Ramirez, also known as "The Night Stalker."