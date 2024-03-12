Cecil Hotel in downtown LA, infamous for its dark history, is up for sale

The infamous Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, known for its dark history and eerie occurrences, is up for sale.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The infamous Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is up for sale.

The century-old high-rise became popular for its dark history of mysterious deaths and eerie occurrences.

It was recently turned into affordable housing for the homeless.

The 600-unit building doesn't have a listing price, but the investment group selling the property pointed to the recent sale of the Mayfield Hotel, which they say sold for $205,000 per room.

The investment group says they're looking for a buyer who will be committed to keeping the affordable housing units.