Cecil Hotel in downtown LA, infamous for its dark history, is up for sale

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The infamous Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is up for sale.
The century-old high-rise became popular for its dark history of mysterious deaths and eerie occurrences.
It was recently turned into affordable housing for the homeless.
The 600-unit building doesn't have a listing price, but the investment group selling the property pointed to the recent sale of the Mayfield Hotel, which they say sold for $205,000 per room.
The investment group says they're looking for a buyer who will be committed to keeping the affordable housing units.