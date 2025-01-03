Changes to federal regulation open pathway for veterans to get housing in LA

New changes to a federal regulation are expected to make it easier for veterans to find housing in Los Angeles.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Los Angeles leaders said Thursday veteran homelessness could soon be a thing of the past thanks to the changes.

"When we end homelessness for veterans in Los Angeles, we will have shown America how to do it," McDonough said.

The federal regulation actually contributed to veterans becoming homeless, Mayor Karen Bass explained.

"The old regulations forced veterans to make a false choice between their disability benefits and a housing voucher," she said. "How could we put the men and women who have served our country in such a position?"

"I slept and my car and continued to do the things I did, but a voice told me, 'Mr. Hicks, you're failing the mission by not asking for help.' So, I did ask for help," said Harold Hicks, a Navy veteran who is no longer homeless.

Full amenity apartment buildings, like the ones in downtown L.A., are an example of privately-owned units that accept vouchers from homeless vets. In the past, landlords would be hesitant to accept these vouchers because of the costly bureaucracy that Bass and the VA have worked to eliminate.

The new initiative engages property owners to house homeless veterans with vouchers and supports landlords by streamlining the process, adding inspectors and staff, as well as removing the red tape.

"These common-sense changes and new initiatives are critically needed improvements that will allow our housing providers, our non-profit organizations and our city programs to get those who have selflessly given so much to our nation off of the streets and out of the city shelters into safe and reliable housing faster than ever before," said Greater Los Angeles Realtors President Anne Russell.

McDonough said 3% of those veterans who get housed, stay housed -- get sober.

Last year's point and time homeless count showed a 23% reduction in veteran homelessness in L.A., and officials believe this initiative will drive that number even lower.

Veterans who need help are encouraged to email houseOurVets@lacity.org