Chase: Assault suspect in Mustang leading authorities on pursuit through LA freeways

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a Mustang is leading authorities on a dangerous chase through Los Angeles County Friday afternoon.
AIR7 was over the pursuit around 5 p.m. as the suspect drove on the shoulder of the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.
Authorities say they initially responded to a shoplifting call at a Target in Camarillo. At some point, the suspect allegedly rammed a sheriff's patrol car.
The chase went through the 101 and transitioned onto the 405 Freeway.
BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.