Chase ends when assault suspect slams head-on into pickup truck in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase ended Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon slammed head-on into an innocent driver on a street in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. when the sedan driven by the male suspect collided with a pickup truck near the intersection of Slauson and Central avenues.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by multiple LAPD officers. An "officer needs help" call was broadcast as the suspect fought with police, nearly a dozen of whom ultimately took him into custody, authorities said.

Two ambulances were summoned to the scene, but the number and nature of any possibly injuries were unclear.

Before the crash, the suspect at times crossed over into oncoming lanes while trying to evade officers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details of the alleged assault with a deadly weapon were not immediately available.