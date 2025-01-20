Chase ends when suspect crashes into hydrant in Long Beach

A police officer was injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that ended with a crash into a fire hydrant in Long Beach.

A police officer was injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that ended with a crash into a fire hydrant in Long Beach.

A police officer was injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that ended with a crash into a fire hydrant in Long Beach.

A police officer was injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that ended with a crash into a fire hydrant in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer was injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that ended with a crash into a fire hydrant in Long Beach.

Officers were in pursuit of a suspect who was believed to be involved in a break-in at marijuana dispensary Monday morning. That suspect fled and eventually crashed into a hydrant around 4:55 a.m. at Rose Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

The impact of that collision sheared the hydrant, sending water gushing out onto the street.

During the chase, a separate crash involving a patrol vehicle three other vehicles was reported at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

One officer received minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Additional details about the chase were not available.