Procession, funeral set for San Bernardino County deputy killed in crash while chasing suspect

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and community members will gather Thursday to remember a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash while chasing a suspect.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., 36, died during a stolen car chase last month in Victorville when he crashed into a bystander vehicle and then slammed into a light pole.

Thursday's services will start with a procession that will carry Cuevas' body from a mortuary on Highland Avenue in San Bernardino to the Ontario Convention Center.

The public is invited to join the procession route and pay their respects.

That will be followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. at the convention center. That service is only open to family, friends and invited guests, but it will be livestreamed on the sheriff's department's YouTube page.

Cuevas spent three years serving the people of San Bernardino County. He graduated from Carter High School in Rialto and lived in Fontana.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

He was known to many across the San Bernardino community and left a lasting impression.

"From day one that I met him, I always said he was my son from another mother," said Sonia Bracey, a friend of the Cuevas family. "Such a big smile, such a caring guy... just loved life. He was just that warm, kind, caring person that had nothing negative to say about anybody."

The suspect that Deputy Cuevas was chasing, 22-year-old Ryan Turner, has been charged with murder, evading an officer and driving or taking a vehicle without consent. He pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court May 12.