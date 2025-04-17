La Carreta, the Olvera Street home of 'El Burro,' in limbo as eviction trial date looms

One of Olvera Street's oldest tenants is a donkey stand known as "El Burrito y La Carreta," which is now facing eviction.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- On the anniversary of his mother's death, Richard Hernandez Chase and his family are mourning the loss of their beloved matriarch -- while also preparing for a legal battle against the city of Los Angeles.

On April 28, the Hernandez family will take their case to a jury, which will decide whether the city can finalize an eviction filed against them last year. The Hernandez family is fighting to save its landmark family venture La Carreta at Olvera Street, which is home to a beloved attraction known as Jorge "El Burro," a life-sized stuffed donkey.

"Today is the anniversary of my mother's death. The day that the manager found out that my mother had passed away, five days later he gave me an eviction notice," Hernandez told City News Service in a telephone interview Wednesday.

He emphasized that the business is a family operation. Every member of his family, siblings and cousins who migrated to Los Angeles have been part of the business in some form or another.

"We were all devastated. We were brokenhearted because we couldn't give my mom her proper burial. We couldn't mourn her the way we're supposed to," Hernandez told CNS.

La Carreta was founded in the late 1960s by Jesus "Don Chuy" Hernandez and his wife Maria Trancito Hernandez. Visitors to La Carreta at the time could get photos with the family's pet donkey, Cirila. The live burro was later replaced by Jorge.

The stuffed burro became a major attraction for El Pueblo, as people lined up to take photos.

In 2019, Maria Hernandez submitted paperwork to the city requesting to have her children, Patricia and Richard Hernandez, added to the business' lease -- but due to an alleged clerical error, it never happened.

When Maria died, an expiration date was set on the lease. Despite efforts by the family and City Council to save the business, the Board of El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument Authority Commissioners voted in July 2024 to evict them.

"We've been in limbo. We haven't been able to function the business properly. It's not going the way it was supposed to," Hernandez said. "We're waiting to see what happens so we can go forward."

On April 7, the family received preliminary good news when a court ruled in their favor against a motion for summary judgment from the city.

"They were trying to tell the judge that I have no case, that I have no standing, that I have no evidence," Hernandez said. "They (the city) suggested they evict me right away."

Representatives for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The board of El Pueblo previously stated that its reasons for eviction also came for non-payment of rent. Hernandez has contended that he offered to pay any outstanding rent, and committed to acquiring any documents necessary.

"There is evidence that my mother submitted the information for me to be on the contract, and the city just sat on it," Hernandez told CNS. "The city's adamant about trying to get me out without any real reason other than they just don't want me here."

In a joint statement posted on Facebook April 10, the Hernandez family and their eviction attorney, Daniel J. Bramzon of BASTA Inc., noted that the city has refused to provide witnesses for deposition, claiming they did not represent the commissioners who run the El Pueblo Monument.

Bramzon noted that at a recent deposition, Deputy City Attorney Margaret Chikibu said the city would never stop its efforts'' to evict the donkey.

At a time when the city is facing a homelessness crisis, a nearly $1 billion deficit, and leading recovery efforts from January's wildfires, Bramzon called the eviction case a waste of city resources.

"I find the entire situation inexplicable, and I find the waste of resources by the city here unacceptable," Bramzon said in his statement. "Does (City Attorney) Hydee Feldstein Soto plan on a reelection campaign based on some sort of anti-donkey platform? It's not even a real donkey!"

Hernandez once again thanked Angelenos and all who cherish their burro for supporting them. He also asked for help as his family has accumulated $50,000 in attorney fees. Anybody willing to help can donate to their GoFundMe.

"I don't think Olvera Street is going to be the same without the donkey. It's L.A.'s unofficial mascot," Hernandez told CNS.

The nine-member commission oversees El Pueblo, which is commonly referred to as Olvera Street, founded in 1781. The complex is made up of 27 buildings, seven museums and home to about 75 merchants, who sell various traditional and cultural wares.

Each member of the commission, a voluntary position, is appointed by the mayor and City Council. Mayor Karen Bass' office in an email to CNS said it could not comment due to the ongoing legal matter, and referred inquiries on the eviction case to the city attorney.

"The mayor has enjoyed spending time at Olvera Street dating back to when her kids were young," Bass' office wrote in their email response. "She continues to support the merchants."

Arturo Chavez retired in February as general manager of El Pueblo. Edgar Garcia was appointed as interim general manager. According to his LinkedIn, Garcia was El Pueblo's assistant general manager from July 2020 to February 2025.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.