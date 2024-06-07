CHP investigating reports of possible freeway shooting in Sylmar area

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible freeway shooting in the Sylmar area.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m.

Details are limited, but CHP said they were called to investigate a semi-truck on the NB 5 Freeway, just south of the 14 Freeway.

But officials said a shooting may have occurred on the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway at Hill Avenue in Pasadena. At least one of the people involved is the semi-truck driver but investigators are still trying to determine if anyone was struck or if shots were actually fired.

One person was detained, according to CHP.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.