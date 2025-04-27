West Covina homeowner finds hidden camera disguised with fake grass in his bushes

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A West Covina homeowner is worried he's being targeted after finding a hidden camera camouflaged with fake grass on his property.

The homeowner tells Eyewitness News he found the camera hidden in the hedges of his home on E. Cortes Street on Friday night. He said he was watering them after dark when he noticed a light coming from one of the bushes.

He investigated further, only to find a well-hidden camera facing his home, covered in fake grass to blend in with the greenery.

Who exactly placed the camera and what their intentions were is unknown.

This has been a growing trend -- not just in West Covina, but in other areas around Southern California -- where burglars place cameras in yards to keep an eye on houses and see when people leave their homes.

In this case, the homeowner found the camera before his house was targeted, but he said it's still unnerving that someone was watching.

"I didn't realize what it was until I kicked it out, and it felt heavy, so I knew it was some sort of device, I guess," homeowner George Nguyen said. "So yeah, that's when I realized it, and I picked it up, and I seen the green light on it."

West Covina police tell Eyewitness News that last month, there was another camera found in the area, facing a home. Whether the two incidents are related is under investigation.

Nguyen said he told his neighbors about the incident, and now everyone is looking for potential hidden cameras on their property.

