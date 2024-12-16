CHP vehicle overturns in crash on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook; 2 officers suffer minor injuries

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two California Highway Patrol officers escaped with minor injuries early Monday after a patrol vehicle overturned in a crash on the 105 Freeway in Willowbrook.

The collision occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Wilmington Avenue, when the CHP cruiser possibly collided with another vehicle, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The Highway Patrol said the officers were not in pursuit of another vehicle at the time.

A SigAlert was issued at the scene and all eastbound lanes were closed. All lanes were later reopened, but traffic remained snarled as the morning commute got underway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.