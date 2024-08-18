CicLAvia shuts shut down streets to motorized vehicles in Hollywood area

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The fourth full-scale CicLAvia event of 2024 was being held Sunday in the Hollywood, West Hollywood and East Hollywood areas, where 6.6 miles of street was off-limits to motorized vehicles.

The 54th in the series of street festivals that began in 2010 kicked off at 9 a.m. and was schedule to last until 4 p.m., this one titled "Meet the Hollywoods."

The route stretches from Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood to Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue in the East Hollywood area. The route switches from Santa Monica to Hollywood boulevard via Highland Avenue.

Streets are reserved for bicyclists, runners, skaters and pedestrians.

The festivals are designed by city officials to encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non- motorized modes of transport.

Six full-scale festivals are scheduled for 2024, along with smaller "CicLAminis" such as one planned for Lincoln Heights on Sept. 15. The next full CicLAvia after Sunday's event will be held on Oct. 13 in the downtown, Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Echo Park and Little Tokyo neighborhoods.