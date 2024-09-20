Circa Queer Histories Festival honors October's LGBTQ+ History Month

In celebration of seven decades of service to the LGBTQ+ community, the ONE Institute presents Circa, the only LGBTQ+ histories festival in the United States.

Circa will take place during LGBTQ+ History Month from October 1-31 at venues across Los Angeles.

The full lineup will include over 65 history, arts, and cultural programs, spanning exhibitions, performances, readings, lectures, screenings, conversations, parties, and more.

In its second year, Circa: Queer Histories Festival celebrates the theme of LOVE and (R)EVOLUTION, centering narratives of community care and political organizing throughout LGBTQ+ history.

The first and only festival of its kind, Circa honors the broad and dynamic queer artistic talent of Los Angeles.

One Institute is proud to welcome back prominent LGBTQ+ organizations such as Celebration Theatre, APLA Writers' Workshop, Cruise LA, The Outwords Archive (OUTWORDS), Drag King History, and Gender Justice LA, in addition to festival newcomers Trans/gressive Writers' Workshop, Whacking Los Angeles, Team Puro Pinche Papi, Sinister Wisdom, and many more.

"Artists and activists are often at the vanguard of LGBTQ+ communities in our pursuit of justice in a world that still persecutes us for who we are," said Tony Valenzuela, Executive Director. "At Circa this October, audiences will find cultural programs that shed light on the nuances of our diversity, our struggles and joys. I invite you to come to Circa Festival programs to learn and to be inspired."

Notable participants include current Lambda Legal CEO and GLSEN founder Kevin Jennings, Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Dr. Dee Mosbacher, transdisciplinary artist and filmmaker Devyn Galindo, Dyke Dive podcast producer Kimberly Esslinger, award-winning director and writer Gregorio Davila, artist and activist Mars Wright, writer and cultural worker Walela Nehanda, poet and Lambda Literary Award-winning author Federico Erebia, and more.

As part of One's commitment to making LGBTQ+ history accessible, Circa will once again feature events at low to no cost to the public and host events for all ages and audiences.

ABC7 is an official media sponsor of Circa. The event is made possible by Los Angeles County Third District Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, the City of West Hollywood, California Arts Council, Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, and Ares Management.

For more information, go to circafestival.org