City of Long Beach gives comedian Gabriel Iglesias key to the city

The comedian has performed all over the world but he still calls Long Beach home.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach honored comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias in a big way Tuesday night by giving him a key to the city.
Mayor Rex Richardson stopped by the comedian's sold-out show at the Terrace Theater to present him the key.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was also in attendance for the big moment.
The 47-year-old has performed all over the world but he still calls Long Beach home. His "Don't Worry Be Fluffy Tour" has a few more stops in California before heading to the East Coast next week.