City of Long Beach gives comedian Gabriel Iglesias key to the city

Thursday, June 20, 2024 5:19AM
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach honored comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias in a big way Tuesday night by giving him a key to the city.

Mayor Rex Richardson stopped by the comedian's sold-out show at the Terrace Theater to present him the key.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was also in attendance for the big moment.

The 47-year-old has performed all over the world but he still calls Long Beach home. His "Don't Worry Be Fluffy Tour" has a few more stops in California before heading to the East Coast next week.

