Crypto.com Arena names 11th Street entrance for Kobe Bryant

Crypto.com Arena has named the 11th Street entrance in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Crypto.com Arena has named the 11th Street entrance in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Crypto.com Arena has named the 11th Street entrance in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Crypto.com Arena has named the 11th Street entrance in honor of Kobe Bryant.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Days after unveiling a second statue honoring Kobe Bryant, Crypto.com Arena has revealed a new tribute to the Lakers legend.

Fans will now enter the arena on 11th Street through the Kobe Bryant Entrance.

Last week the arena unveiled a statue honoring Kobe and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, who were both killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

The statue depicts father and daughter as they were sitting at the last game they attended at the former Staples Center on Dec. 29, 2019.

A statue honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was unveiled in a private ceremony outside Crypto.com Arena.

That was the second of three planned monuments to Bryant. The first statue was unveiled in February of this year.

His widow Vanessa Bryant revealed earlier this year that the third statue would show her late husband donning his No. 24 Lakers uniform. The third statue is expected to be unveiled sometime next season, sources told ESPN.

Also last week, the locker that Bryant used for many years at Staples Center sold at auction for $2.9 million. It was preserved by a maintenance worker before it was to be demolished during an arena renovation project.