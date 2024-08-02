Statue honoring Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna to be unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena

A statue honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is expected to be unveiled in a private ceremony outside Crypto.com Arena.

A statue honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is expected to be unveiled in a private ceremony outside Crypto.com Arena.

A statue honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is expected to be unveiled in a private ceremony outside Crypto.com Arena.

A statue honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is expected to be unveiled in a private ceremony outside Crypto.com Arena.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A statue honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant is expected to be unveiled in a private ceremony Friday outside Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, according to ESPN sources.

The statue is the second of three planned monuments to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with 13-year-old Gigi and seven others in 2020. The first statue was unveiled in February of this year.

Corrections to the Kobe Bryant statue outside of Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles were completed.

Friday's date (8/2/24) holds symbolic meaning to the father and daughter's jersey numbers that they wore on the basketball court.

The statue of the father and daughter is located near the Los Angeles Kings' monument celebrating the team's 50th anniversary.

An aerial view from AIR7 appears to show the statue covered outside the venue. Images of the to-be-unveiled statue have not been released.

It will be available for the public to visit starting Saturday morning, sources told ESPN.

Fans outside the area Friday said they were excited the Lakers have decided to not just once again honor Kobe, but Gigi as well.

"He's so caring about his daughters," said fan Toni Ricke. "He (was) always trying to teach them the game of basketball, just trying to give his best on the court and off the court... He's like the best father you can imagine, right?"

As for the third statue, Bryant's widow, Vanessa, revealed at the February ceremony it would show her late husband donning his No. 24 Lakers uniform.

The third statue is expected to be unveiled sometime next season, sources told ESPN.

ESPN contributed to this report.