'Dave Min' signs vandalized with anti-Asian slurs in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Several "Dave Min Democrat for Congress" signs in Huntington Beach were vandalized with anti-Asian racist slurs.

State Senator Min spoke to ABC7 on Tuesday about the defaced signs.

"You know as a kid I was, I'll be honest and say, I was called those names and others growing up. But you know I thought that in the year 2024 we're past that, particularly in Orange County. At the same time it's not that surprising," said Min. "I do not believe this reflects Huntington Beach, it does not reflect the values of Orange County. We are a place that celebrates diversity and inclusion."

Min is running against Republican Scott Baugh to fill Katie Porter's congressional seat.

Min says a report has been filed with the Huntington Beach Police, who are investigating these hate crimes.