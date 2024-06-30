Deputy involved in fatal crash while en route to call in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy was involved in a collision Saturday as he was heading to a call in Apple Valley, leaving a driver dead, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bear Valley and Kiowa roads.

Investigators didn't elaborate on how the crash occurred, saying only that "the patrol unit and another vehicle collided."

The driver of that other vehicle - who was the only person in the car - died at the scene.

The deputy suffered only minor injuries. No further details were released.

Meanwhile, the intersection where the crash occurred has been shut down for at least five hours.

The incident remains under investigation.