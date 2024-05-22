Thieves drill through safes in theft worth more than $800K caught on video at Glendora jewelry store

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the theft of more than $800,000 in jewelry, cash and guns from a Glendora jewelry store.

Surveillance video provided by the owner of Desire Jewelry on North Glendora Avenue indicates the thieves broke in through the ceiling around 11:15 p.m. last Wednesday night and worked to drill through two steel safe units for approximately six hours before finally leaving.

"It still feels not true; and it feels like I'm in a nightmare," said Monir Kassis about the past few days. "They got my personal jewelry; my wife's personal jewelry; our customers' jewelry. They got my gun, and my wife's gun as a matter of fact too.

"I have no insurance, and that's devastating."

Kassis said it appears that after entering through the roof, the thieves disconnected the alarm system. Although surveillance video indicates the alarm was triggered, police were never notified.

Kassis said he filed a police report, and he's hopeful that fingerprints left by the thieves, as well as blood found along the sharp edge of the steel door they cut through, will help detectives solve the crime.

"I am praying that I hope that (there is DNA on the) blood, so it's easy to catch them," said Kassis, who said it looks like the thieves had some knowledge of the operation of the store.

"Just be aware of who your friends are. I don't know how long I've been watched for. I don't know if they were people who maybe visited me. I'm not sure what to say at this point."