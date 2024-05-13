The homeowner said she was about an hour away from her home when she received a security alert.

Burglars use pizza box as ploy to break into home in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in Torrance is warning residents to be on the lookout for two people who were caught on video using a pizza box as a ploy to break into her home.

It happened the afternoon of April 20.

Undine Schwarz shared surveillance footage with Eyewitness News, which shows a woman approach her door holding a pizza box. After several knocks, another person is seen walking toward the back of the home wearing a hoodie.

"She went to the house and had a cardboard Domino's box, and most pizza delivery people have enclosure to keep the pizza warm. In hindsight, that was a dead giveaway that it was not a real pizza delivery person," said Schwarz. "But I'm very glad my alarm worked."

Schwarz said she was about an hour away from her home when she received a security alert.

Nothing was taken, but Schwarz did file a police report.

"They picked me. I don't know why, maybe cause I don't have any cars in my driveway," she said. "All the neighbors have cars in their driveway and that implies that somebody's home."

Now, she wants her neighbors to stay vigilant.

"When you see a car up and down the streets several times, it's an indicator that maybe somebody's casing you," said Schwarz.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.