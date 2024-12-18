Diocese of Orange reaches $3.5 Million settlement in sexual-abuse lawsuit

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- The Diocese of Orange has settled a sex abuse lawsuit involving a former vice principal of Mater Dei High School in 1978 for $3.5 million, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The settlement was reached last month for a victim who alleged he was sexually abused by Michael Harris, a former priest and vice principal of the school.

Diocese of Orange officials were prepared to go to trial in the case, but decided to settle, Diocese spokesman Jarryd Gonzales said.

"The Diocese vigorously defended this decades-old claim and was prepared to take it to trial," Gonzales said. "However, all parties -- the plaintiff, the Diocese's insurers, and the Diocese -- agreed that a pre-trial settlement was most beneficial to everyone involved. The Diocese's insurers funded the settlement entirely, and we are grateful for their participation."

The announcement came a day before the attorneys who represented the plaintiff were planning to hold a news conference Wednesday in front of Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove.

"In all claims alleging child sexual abuse, the Diocese is committed to seeking justice, fostering healing and providing unwavering support for survivors," Gonzales said.

"The Diocese of Orange deeply regrets the harm caused by any and all incidents of abuse. The events alleged in this case occurred more than four decades ago; we recognize that such events have lasting impacts, and we are committed to ensuring the Diocese of today is safe for all."

The Diocese remains "focused on offering resources for healing and support to those affected," Gonzales said. "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, standing in solidarity with survivors and their families. By acknowledging the past and taking responsibility, we continue our work to prevent such harm from ever occurring again."

The Diocese has established a "comprehensive, landmark safe- environment system under its Office of Child and Youth Protection," Gonzales said.

All of the clergy, employees and volunteers must be fingerprinted and undergo background checks as well as recurring training for a safe environment, the spokesman said.

Gonzales also noted the Diocese has an independent oversight review board that includes former law enforcement to consider sexual misconduct claims.

Attorney Jeff Anderson said his firm on Wednesday would "unveil the breadth and depth of the debauchery and deception at Mater Dei."

The attorneys said as of 2012, Harris had been accused of abusing at least 13 victims with eight at Mater Dei.

Attorney Neda Lotfi said the victim in the lawsuit "went to Michael Harris for mentorship and support. Instead, he was targeted, exploited and left with trauma that will impact the rest of his life. This settlement doesn't erase that trauma but provides a semblance of justice that is long overdue."