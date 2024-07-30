Disneyland workers ratify new contract

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of workers at Disney's theme parks and resort properties in Southern California voted to ratify new three-year contracts with the company.

In approving the deal, the coalition of unions said late Monday that its 14,000 workers have secured "historic raises and policies and protections that reflect their role as magic makers in the Disney parks."

"For months hard-working cast members have stood together at the bargaining table and in the parks to ensure Disney recognized what they bring to the theme park experience, and these contracts are a concrete and direct result of this tireless work," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement.

Disney said it is pleased cast members approved the new agreements, which demonstrate how much they are valued.

According to the bargaining committee, key provisions of the agreements include: a three-year contract, wage increases, historic longevity increases for senior cast members, attendance policy and sick leave improvements and new premiums for cast members.

The unions represent workers such as ride operators, store clerks, custodians and other employees at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disney hotels.

Last week, a tentative agreement was reached between the unions and Disney, averting a potential strike.

Disney is the parent company of this station.