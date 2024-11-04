Dodger Kike Hernández picks up shift as fry cook, cashier at Raising Cane's in Alhambra

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fresh off his second World Series Championship with the Dodgers, Kike Hernández is adding a new job to his resume.
The center fielder is picking up a shift as a fry cook and working the register at Raising Cane's in Alhambra Monday morning.
Hernández confirmed his appearance at the fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers on his X account.
The appearance will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the location on 1300 E. Valley Blvd.
This is the same location where his teammate Mookie Betts worked a shift before the season began in March.