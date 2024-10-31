Everything you need to know about Dodgers parade in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers won their 8th World Series championship after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5. Now, it's time to celebrate the win with a parade!
The Dodgers World Series parade will take place in downtown Los Angeles. Here's everything you need to know.
The Dodgers parade will be the morning of Friday, Nov. 1.
The parade will start at Los Angeles City Hall along N. Spring Street. It will then go down to W. 1st Street and march four blocks to S. Grand Avenue.
The parade will then go down five blocks to 6th Street, then head west one block to Flower Street.
The Dodgers parade route will be about 1.2 miles long.
After the parade, the Dodgers players will be taken to Dodgers Stadium, where there will be a ticketed celebration for fans.