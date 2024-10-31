Everything you need to know about Dodgers parade in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers won their 8th World Series championship after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5. Now, it's time to celebrate the win with a parade!

The Dodgers World Series parade will take place in downtown Los Angeles. Here's everything you need to know.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a team picture after their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

When is the Dodgers parade?

The Dodgers parade will be the morning of Friday, Nov. 1.

What is the Dodgers parade route?

The parade will start at Los Angeles City Hall along N. Spring Street. It will then go down to W. 1st Street and march four blocks to S. Grand Avenue.

The parade will then go down five blocks to 6th Street, then head west one block to Flower Street.

How long is the Dodgers parade route?

The Dodgers parade route will be about 1.2 miles long.

What will happen at the end of the Dodgers parade?

Dodger Stadium is shown at sunset as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers play during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

After the parade, the Dodgers players will be taken to Dodgers Stadium, where there will be a ticketed celebration for fans.