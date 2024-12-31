Dozens sign book of condolences for Jimmy Carter's family at Nixon library

"He was such a phenomenal president and just amazing, amazing person," said one visitor. "I had a draft letter ready to put in the book. I drafted it in my phone and then I wrote it out by hand in my best writing possible."

"He was such a phenomenal president and just amazing, amazing person," said one visitor. "I had a draft letter ready to put in the book. I drafted it in my phone and then I wrote it out by hand in my best writing possible."

"He was such a phenomenal president and just amazing, amazing person," said one visitor. "I had a draft letter ready to put in the book. I drafted it in my phone and then I wrote it out by hand in my best writing possible."

"He was such a phenomenal president and just amazing, amazing person," said one visitor. "I had a draft letter ready to put in the book. I drafted it in my phone and then I wrote it out by hand in my best writing possible."

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- One day after former President Jimmy Carter's death, dozens visited the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda to sign a book of condolences for his family.

Elizabeth Yi of Orange was one of the many people who stopped by Monday. She was so moved by the passing of Carter, she found herself in tears.

"He was such a phenomenal president and just amazing, amazing person," she said. "I had a draft letter ready to put in the book. I drafted it in my phone and then I wrote it out by hand in my best writing possible."

Joe Lopez, the VP of Communications for the Richard Nixon Foundation, said the book will to be at the museum through Jan. 9, 2025 when the entire national is scheduled to pay homage to the late president on the National Day of Mourning.

"We're going to collect all of the messages in that book and then send it to the Carter family as a tribute, and my guess is it will be part of the Carter library archives someday," said Lopez.

Karen Le Veck, a political science teacher from Michigan, was visiting the museum with her family and shared the note she left for the Carter family.

"Present thoughts for his family. What a wonderful family man and I really, you know, that's a positive thing," she said. "I think family is very special and important and I said, 'Thank you for all humanitarian work Mr. Carter.'"

On Sunday, former President Nixon's daughters highlighted Carter's humanitarian work in statement saying in part, "His hands-on humanitarian work, which he and Mrs. Carter tirelessly carried out together, helped to provide decent housing, eradicate disease, and improve the lives of millions in communities both at home and abroad."

Yi said she experienced that mission first-hand through the Carter Center, combating trachoma in Ethiopia.

Carter's crucial role in the Camp David Accords happened to be on display at the time of his passing.

"The peace agreements between Israel and Egypt is probably the most notable part of his presidency, so in our special exhibit on the Middle East, you'll learn all about the Camp David Accords that were brokered by President Carter and part of that legacy," said Lopez.

For visitors, it was a chance to say goodbye in the very halls once walked by the late president.

"He visited and was a part of the funeral services for President Nixon in 1994, so president and Mrs. Carter have been here to the Nixon library, have walked these halls so it's appropriate that we're honoring him here," said Lopez.

If you're interested in signing the book, the museum is open every day from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. through January 9, 2025.

The museum will be closed on New Year's Day.