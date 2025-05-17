Family and friends mourn Spartan College dean killed in workplace violence shooting

Police said a former security guard shot Dr. Cameisha Clark to death after she had recently been promoted to dean of the college.

Police said a former security guard shot Dr. Cameisha Clark to death after she had recently been promoted to dean of the college.

Police said a former security guard shot Dr. Cameisha Clark to death after she had recently been promoted to dean of the college.

Police said a former security guard shot Dr. Cameisha Clark to death after she had recently been promoted to dean of the college.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends are speaking out after the shooting death of the dean of Spartan College in Inglewood.

Police say Dr. Cameisha Clark was killed when a former security guard at the school opened fire in what they are calling an act of workplace violence.

Loved ones say Cameisha was a rising star in her community and her field.

"Gone too soon," said Dr. Bettye Clark, referring to her granddaughter, Cameisha.

A gunman shot Cameisha to death on the campus of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on May 2.

It happened after she had recently been promoted to dean of the college.

"I don't understand what happened, but I'm simply going to say 'I love you,'" Bettye said. "'I love you,' that's all I can say."

Jesse Figueroa, a 40-year-old former security guard at the college was arrested and charged with murder in the deadly school shooting. He's also charged with attempted murder for wounding another college employee.

A former security guard was charged with the murder in the shooting death of the dean of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Now, family and friends are leaning on prayer in their time of sorrow. Bettye says her granddaughter was a rock for many of the students on campus, who she fears will be lost without her guidance, inspiration, and heartfelt compassion.

"They've lost a good friend, caring person. A vivacious, that I keep using that word, very vivacious, fashionable, loving person," Bettye said.

"Cameisha has a talent to reach out and hear you when you are silent. That's how she knows to check on you, and she did that consistently throughout my life," said Maya King, one of Cameisha's close friends.

"Beautiful heart, she was loved by everyone," said Ashley Faitenhammer. "Everywhere she went, she shined."

For family and friends, the river of pain runs deep, knowing Cameisha had more mountains to climb in her quest for achievement, and she was well on her way before her life was cut short.

"She wanted to become president of an HBCU -- a historically black college and university," Bettye said.