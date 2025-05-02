Possible shooting at Spartan College in Inglewood; 3 injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people have been injured and a suspect is barricaded at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, prompting a major response from police Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 8900 block of Aviation Boulevard after a report of a shooting, but it's unclear at the moment if shots were fired.

AIR7 was over the scene as a heavy police presence surrounded the school.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.