Dramatic new bodycam and dashcam videos show deadly crash involving LAPD cruiser

A 91-year-old man who turned into the officers' path was killed, and the dramatic moments before and after were caught on bodycam and dashcam video.

A 91-year-old man who turned into the officers' path was killed, and the dramatic moments before and after were caught on bodycam and dashcam video.

A 91-year-old man who turned into the officers' path was killed, and the dramatic moments before and after were caught on bodycam and dashcam video.

A 91-year-old man who turned into the officers' path was killed, and the dramatic moments before and after were caught on bodycam and dashcam video.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released dramatic dash camera and body camera video from a deadly crash involving an LAPD police cruiser back in May.

A 91-year-old man who turned into the officers' path was killed.

A team of specialized LAPD traffic investigators is still in the early stages of its analysis of the deadly crash. The investigation could take several months to complete.

The new video gives the community an opportunity to see how the unfortunate crash unfolded.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man in his 90s killed, 2 LAPD officers hospitalized after violent car crash in Sun Valley

LAPD said two officers were responding to a call with lights and sirens when they collided with a Honda Accord.

LAPD released the new video on Friday, a month and a half after the car crash involving a patrol vehicle and a silver Honda Accord.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on May 26 as two LAPD officers with the North Hollywood Division had their lights and sirens activated, responding to a domestic violence call.

In-car dashcam video captured the officers en route to the call, traveling eastbound on Saticoy Street, approaching Cleon Avenue.

That's when the civilian driver turned left onto Saticoy, right in the officers' path.

The officers' bodycam videos show them getting tossed around during the impact. The patrol unit's airbags deployed.

The bodycam video also shows the officer who'd been driving walk over to check on the other driver involved.

Extensive damage was visible, with the mangled driver's side completely torn apart and smashed in.

The driver was later identified as 91-year-old Jose Hernandez -- a husband, father, and grandfather. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers involved were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LAPD says the investigation into the incident will continue over the next several months.

